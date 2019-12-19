Okay, so my life is an open book, at least the parts I want to share.
A couple months ago I found out my cholesterol was 244! I was incredulous. I rarely even eat red meat! I was loving the shrimp cocktails at Chuck's Seafood and eating pesto by the scoops, which apparently isn't good for you, nor is feta cheese instead of regular cheese.
When the doctor handed me a scrip for statin drugs to help reduce my cholesterol I took it, got it filled, and took about one and a half pills. I didn't like the way they made me feel mentally or physically. The side effects include some increased risks for things I prefer not to have.
It's a tough pill to swallow, the choices I'd made had gotten me into trouble. The good news, if there is any, is that I can fix this mess with better food choices and exercise.
The first thing I did was spend the money on a Ninja blender — just look at the blades and you can see that the thing means business. I was fooling around with the food processor and then putting it into the sad excuse of a blender I had which is about everything these days.
From the documentary, "Fat Sick and Nearly Dead," I used the basic juice recipe for my new weight reduction green drink. My green drinks have texture from the base ingredients — green apples, a cucumber, a couple sticks of celery with half a lemon or lime. I change it up each week with more of less of the base ingredients and/or combinations of things like kale (I like it, it doesn't like me), cilantro, honeydew, ginger paste, and Matcha Green Tea powder (the good stuff). I've added ingredients like banana, pineapple, beets and pumpkin but actually prefer mostly green.
This drinks are amazing satisfying and I have more energy after drinking it. The other things I add on top are scoops of quinoa, flax, chia, or sunflower seeds.
I've also added more water, fiber, flax seed oil, and Omega 3 and 6 fish oil capsules, and smoked salmon from Chuck's to my overall diet.
Having a new treadmill in the house is helping. I know not everyone can afford or wants a monstrosity in their home, but it makes it a lot easier for me than finding time for the gym. When I get on the treadmill I cover the display with my iPad so I can play my word games. The next thing I know I've burned a good number of calories, usually between 200 and 300.
Down 12 pounds and looking to drop 5 more. It was very hard to skip the Thanksgiving goodies. I did discover adding half almond flour to my pie crust and using a very small amount of ghee (butter without the fat) makes a tasty crust. Dates and almond flour with no dairy or eggs make yummy good chewy cookies. You can use granulated dates in place of sugar.
Roasted Brazil nuts and pecans with spice are delicious, but beware they are fattening good.
I saw the doctor yesterday, it was good news.