COQUILLE — Take a trip 'Back in Time' with Frank Martinelli Jr. and Destyni Fuller as they sing their way through some Rock 'n' Roll favorites from the '50s and '60s. Their show opens at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 28 at Sawdust Theatre located at 120 N. Adams in Coquille. Admission is $12.50. Advance tickets are available at the theater by calling 541-396-4563, at River Cities Realty or the Coquille Chamber of Commerce. Tickets also are available online at https://sawdusttheatre.tix.com.
