COOS BAY — The Cape Arago Audubon Society presents Chandra LeGue discussing her new book “Oregon’s Ancient Forests: A Hiking Guide” at 7 p.m. Wednesday on Feb. 12, at the Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave. All are welcome, refreshments will be served, and a copy of the book will be raffled off for only $1 per chance. No need to be present to win. The book will also be available for purchase from the author at the meeting.
LeGue, western Oregon field coordinator for Oregon Wild, has published this guide to help people get to know and love Oregon’s incredible places. In the book, readers will find 91 awe-inspiring hikes that reveal the very soul of Oregon. LeGue will talk about some of the fundamentals of these forests - what makes an ancient forest, what types exist in Oregon, where they are, who manages them, why so few still survive, and what threats they continue to face. She'll also highlight a variety of the hiking experiences found in the book, covering natural history, human history, flora and fauna, so readers come away with a better understanding of these complex ecosystems and their extraordinary value.
The Cape Audubon Society's monthly field trip will be on Saturday, Feb. 22. Tim Rodenkirk is back to lead the group and details on the trip as well location, time to meet will be forthcoming shortly.
The March program in Bandon will feature author and photographer Tim Palmer's spectacular slide show about his latest book, “America's Great Mountain Trails." Enjoy scenes of mountain grandeur and hear some of Palmer's engaging stories as he takes the audience on the best among 100 mountain trails featured in his new book, including some great hikes right here on the coast of southern Oregon. The program will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the Bandon Community Center, 1200 11th St. SW. The public is invited to this free event sponsored by the Cape Arago Audubon Society and the Kalmiopsis Audubon Society.