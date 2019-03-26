Try 3 months for $3
COOS BAY — The Dolphin Players invite children's musical enthusiasts to audition for a revue being presented in June.

A Salute to Children's Musicals auditions will be held 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 30 and again Sunday, March 31, at Dolphin Playhouse. Anyone interested should come prepared to sing an appropriate song.

Directed by Alice Carlson and Luanne May, show dates include: June 14-16, June 21-23, and June 28-30; and the Oregon Coast Music Associations's reprise: July 21-22.

For more information, call 541-808-2611.

