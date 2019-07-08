Auditions for 'Fools' at Dolphin Playhouse

COOS BAY - Do you ever feel that you are surrounded by idiots? The Dolphin Players are holding auditions for "Fools", a comic fable by Neil Simon, at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13, and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 17. The location will be The Dolphin Playhouse, 580 Newmark Ave. No memorized monologue will be required; scenes from the play will be provided.
A quick plot summary: Leon Tolchinsky is ecstatic. The young teacher has landed a terrific teaching job in the idyllic little village of Kulyenchikov. When he arrives to find people sweeping dust from their stoops to the inside of their house and milking cows upside down, he discovers that the town has been cursed with universal stupidity for 200 years. Suddenly it's up to Leon to break the curse or fall victim to it himself.
Veteran actor/director Kevin Thurkow is seeking experienced thespians and people with little or no stage time. The show runs Oct. 11-27. All are encouraged to try out.
For information call 541-808-2611 or thedolphinplayers.webs.com.