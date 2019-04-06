COOS BAY — Auditions for William Shakespeare’s "Lebowski: Prince of Ninepins," the annual Shakespeare in the Park production, have been announced by John Beane, of So It Goes Coffeehouse. The auditions will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 27, and at 6 p.m. Monday, April 29, at So It Goes Coffeehouse located at 190 Central Ave. in Coos Bay.
Beane is seeking 6-8 fearless actor/comics of any shape or creed. Auditions will consist of cold reads from the script. He is inviting "Anyone with an affinity for sketch comedy, pop melodrama, multiple characters/accents, and/or pseudo-Elizabethan claptrap a plus. Also, like, if you look like Jeff Bridges that wouldn’t be bad, man."
In case you're wondering, "Rehearsals will be mostly four nights a week, usually weeknights, or three nights and one weekend day. We base it around the schedule of who we cast. Performances as they stand now are the final two weekends in June but that’s also something we’ll lock in once cast," said Beane. Performances will be in late June and all performers will be paid.
"Lebowski: Prince of Ninepins" is produced and directed by John Beane and Daneal Doerr, the orchestrators of other productions such as "Pulp Shakespeare," "Dash Riprock & The Tentacles of Doom," and "Murder Party."