COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Public Library will host a Sex Education Panel called Ask The Sexperts, where local and visiting health professionals will be answering questions about sexual health from the general public. People will be able to anonymously ask questions via an online survey available on the Library’s website and Facebook page, as well as drop their questions in boxes located around the library. This event is intended for people of all ages, meant to answer questions from a reputable source without judgment.
The event will take place 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, in the Myrtlewood Room.
