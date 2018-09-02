COOS BAY — The Artist Loft Gallery will be offering two classes in September, a mixed media and silk scarf painting class. Space is limited for both classes so early registration is suggested.
On Wednesday, Sept. 12 a Mixed Media Art Workshop with Ilese Levitt will be held 1-4 p.m.
You can work on a new mixed media project each month and explore new techniques. You will play with hand painted pages for collage paintings, cards and journals or framed art. Learn about building textures with different materials and experiment with found and recycled objects to create some fun and whimsical art. The class fee, $30, includes all the materials.
Saturday, Sept. 22, a Silk Scarf Painting with Sharon Backues will be held from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Students will need to bring their own watercolor paint brushes, all other materials will be provided. Participants will be painting small 6” X 24” silk scarves. Painting on silk is like painting with watercolors on steroids. Backues says, "It's a blast!" Class fee is $30 per person.
Register by calling 541-756-4088 or stop by the Artist Loft Gallery at 367 Anderson Ave. downtown Coos Bay.