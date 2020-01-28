COOS BAY — Once again the Artist Loft Gallery will hold an open show/contest for the region March through April. And this spring's theme is Pets. Most of us have them, and as pet owners we love them. It's a simple theme with so many possibilities. There will be an artists reception, cash prizes, a People's Choice award, ribbons, and the first place winner will receives a one-month guest show on the front wall at the gallery.
Artists at any level, who work in virtually any 2-dimensional or 3-dimensional medium will be accepted. Each artist may submit up to three works for this open show. There will be no jury process, so your work will be in the show. Submission deadline is Saturday, Feb. 29.
The Artist Loft Gallery is located at 367 Anderson Ave. in downtown Coos Bay. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Entry forms are available by email at CoastArtOregon@gmail.com.