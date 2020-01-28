COOS BAY — “When you're green you grow and when you’re ripe you rot. A person should always strive to be learning and developing throughout their life. Life’s too short to sit back and wait to see what’s going to happen to you.” For Wayne Van Burger, these are not just words. This is how he lives.
Most locals remember his 35-year, distinguished teaching career at Marshfield High School, where he was also the head wrestling coach for 21 years. He was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2005, twice recognized as Oregon Career Educator of the Year and once as National Career Educator of the Year. Others may know him as producer of the Emmy award winning TV show, “The Joy of Fishing,” where, as he puts it, “I could share and tell a story of how incredible it is to be in the outdoors.”
Well, he continues to tell his stories, now through photography. And what amazing stories they are. Using the same diligence in honing his craft as he did as a winning coach and the same eye for composition he uses in every television film location, his photography is both provocative and inspiring.
The Artist Loft Gallery, 367 Anderson Ave. in Coos Bay will have Van Burger as their guest artist for the month of February. He will be showing a collection of local scenes and wildlife. Highlighting his exhibit will be a collection he titles “Tails of Tanzania” (not a spelling error) from his recent adventure to Africa. He spent 10 days on the Serengeti Plains capturing amazing images of everything from the start of the great migration to baby cheetahs, leopards and lions.
You have free articles remaining.
For him, the trip was more than an adventure, it was a dream realized — for his grandfather, who planted the seeds in him as a young boy through his love of books by York and Hemingway and his tales of desire to experience such a magnificent place. Though his grandfather was never able to make the trip physically, Van Burger took him along in the form of a picture, which he was able to leave behind in the perfect spot. He was touched deeply as they left the sacred spot and were completely surrounded by a herd of elephants that seemingly sensed the significance of his act and trumpeted in reverence.
This is a truly special show and definitely one that all ages will appreciate. The Artist Loft will host a reception on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 1-4 p.m. Come, meet Van Burger and enjoy his special photos and slide show of his safari. Refreshments will be served and have a look around the gallery at pieces by talented local artists.
“Finally," said Van Burger, “I believe in passion. Without passion, it’s difficult to really strive to be the best you can be. I was very passionate for 35 years about my teaching and coaching. I am now passionate about the films we produce at Beaver Hill Productions and about the photography I want to share with everyone. A great photo will last for generations to come.”