COOS BAY — Art Cart in the Park is a free art program designed to serve children where they are. Coos Art Museum will offer art 3 days each week till Friday, Aug. 23rd, at separate locations. The Art Cart will be in parks as the School Districts' Free Lunch Program is winding down. Art Cart in the Park will offer a free art project for kids of all ages. Join us and keep your kid’s minds and hands active this summer. Weekly projects are subject to change.
Art Cart in the Park locations are: Wednesdays 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Madison School; Thursdays 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Mingus Park; and Fridays 10-11:30 a.m. at Eastside Park.
Dates: July 10-12 — Rock painting; July 17-19 — Photograms; July 24-26 — Mosaic Insects; July 31-Aug. 2 — Pho-Tie-Dye Wind Socks; Aug. 7-9 — Copper Masks; Aug. 14-16 — Reed Insect Sculptures; and Aug. 21-23 — Beaded Necklaces.
For more information, call 541-267-3901 or visit coosart.org.