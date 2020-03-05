COOS BAY — This month's Armchair Film Adventures series will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson St. The feature will be Globe Trekker’s “The Wild West”
Sami Sabiti follows Lewis and Clark's 3,700-mile journey, while Holly Morris rides the Oregon Wagon Trail to Salt Lake City. Zay Harding visits the Alamo in San Antonio, where the famous siege took place in 1836. He then rides shotgun outside El Paso, Texas on the Butterfield Stagecoach, which carried passengers on a 3,000-mile journey from Missouri to San Francisco.
Morris joins the annual re-ride of the 2,000-mile Pony Express in Utah, which carried mail across the Wild West. Harding then retraces the route of the transcontinental railroad. On the Great Plains, Harding meets a member of the Lakota Tribe, who speaks of the extermination of the buffalo with the building of the railroad. Finally Ian Wright heads to the Little Bighorn battlefield in Montana, the site of Custer’s famous Last Stand.
The program is sponsored by The Friends of Coos Bay Public Library. No admission is charged and refreshments will be provided.
For more information, call 541-269-1101.
