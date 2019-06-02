COOS BAY — The “Armchair Film Adventures” series at Coos Bay Public Library continues at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, n the Myrtlewood Meeting Room. This month’s feature is “Alaska’s Wrangell-St. Elias National Park & Preserve.”
Alaska is a land of superlatives. It’s the largest state and home to America’s largest national park, Wrangell-St Elias National Park & Preserve where one can experience genuine "Wild Alaska" on its own terms with very few fellow travelers.
Nabesna - Northwest Road Access: From Slana to Nabesna this primitive road traverses the headwaters country of the Copper and Tanana drainages.
Subsistence Fishing on the Copper River: Famous for sockeye salmon, the Copper River offers a terrific cultural experience as Alaskans subsistence fish for salmon with traditional dip nets or fish wheels.
Driving The McCarthy Road is an Alaskan adventure. Pushing east across 60 miles of America’s most remote landscapes and homesteads, leads to the greatest concentration of North American peaks over 16,000 feet, the biggest glaciers on the continent, and the largest concentration of volcanoes. At the end, a foot bridge across the Kennicott River leads to McCarthy, the very last intact bush community still inside a National Park.
Kennecott National Historic Landmark: This mine is the reason anything exists at all in this corner of Alaska. Kennecott Copper Mill is the tallest wooden structure in north America where over $200 million worth of copper ore helped put Kennecott on the map.
Kennecott’s Sister Town of McCarthy: A perfect way to end a perfect day of exploration in this remote Alaskan village.
Everyone is welcome at this program sponsored by The Friends of Coos Bay Public Library. No admission is charged and refreshments will be provided. Call 541-269-1101 for further information about this program. The library is located at 525 Anderson Ave. in Coos Bay.