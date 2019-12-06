COOS BAY — The Armchair Film Adventures series at Coos Bay Public Library continues at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10th, in the Myrtlewood Meeting Room. The Globe Trekker visit to Bangladesh is this month’s feature.
Host Holly Morris embarks on an adventure through one of the most populated places on the planet, a tough but rewarding country overflowing with life, culture and incredible hospitality. Beginning in the capital Dhaka, seventh largest city in the word, Holly negotiates the hectic rickshaw traffic, boards a Rocket Paddle Steamer and takes a 24-hour journey to Sundarbans National Park. She then encounters man-eating Bengal tigers and braves giant bees in search of honey before travelling to the river deltas and flood prone northern flat lands. In the east, Holly visits a snake charmer’s market and the tea plantations of Sylhet. Finally, she catches a sleeper train south to the largest continuous natural beach in the world and the infamous ship breaking yards of Chittagong before getting some well-earned R&R at the seaside resort of Cox’s Bazaar.
Everyone is welcome at this program sponsored by The Friends of Coos Bay Public Library. No admission is charged and refreshments will be provided. Please call 541-269-1101 for further information about this program. The library is located at 525 Anderson Ave. in Coos Bay.