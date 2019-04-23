COOS BAY — Artist Loft Promotions and Dolphin Playhouse announce the next "An Evening With" event as A Jazz Evening With… will be held starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 4 at Dolphin Playhouse. This performance is the second in a series of live performances and is sponsored by North Bend Lanes, Teresa Zamora of Compass Northwest Properties, and OrCoast Music.
This one night only 'Evening' will feature local jazz vocalists Shaymus Hanlin, Julianna Seldon, and Jadess Reah. This performance will showcase these artists wonderful vocals skills.
Dolphin Playhouse is a perfect setting for this small, intimate, performance where the patron will be given an up close and personal view of these gifted jazz vocalists. Hanlin, Seldon, and Reah will perform in the second of this intimate live series and tickets can be purchased at ajazzeveningwith.eventbrite.com
The next Evening in this series is scheduled for Saturday, June 1 and will feature the talented jazz quartet ‘Trillium in Blue’ — Jane Stebbins, Nick Lovell, Quila Doyle, and Mark Reitter.
Additional information can be found on the Artist Loft Promotions website, www.theartistloft.org.