COOS BAY — Marshfield High School students Micah Tardie and Parker Stocker are hosting the MHS Charity Program event "An A-Maze-ing Night" from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 28 at Mahaffy Ranch.
This ticketed event will include a scary after dark good time in the corn maze with glow sticks and twinkle lights in a carnival like atmosphere. There will be corn cannon action, a hay ride, campfire with S'Mores, games and food. Advance tickets, available at Marshfield High School, Mahaffy Ranch, BJ's Ice Cream in North Bend and at Outdoor-In in Coos Bay. Cost to attend is $20 and $15 for youth 12 and younger. Tickets at the gate will be $25.
For more information fin them on Facebook.