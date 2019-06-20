Recently James Tevepaugh shared a pet peeve with me so I promised to talk about it. His peeve? Wearing the American flag patch incorrectly.
What I found was that there is a correct way to wear it. For military personal with officially issued patches, the flag's stars are placed closest to the chest or forward facing. It seems that non-military folks can wear their's facing either way. http://www.usflag.org
We also discussed hanging the flag, lighting, position on the pole, weather and disposal.
So folks if you decide to display your patriotism for Independence Day remember there are people watching to see if you're doing it correctly.
In general sunrise to sunset. Put a light on it if you leave it out over night. Be careful what you display alongside the American flag there are correct placements.
Know when it's time to destroy your flag and the proper way to do it. There are organizations around that hold Flag Burning Ceremonies you should watch one if you get the opportunity.