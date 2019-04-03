Recently I confirmed the loss of two of three hives, the Shop Hive and the Big Hive. But why? I treated for varroa mites regularly up till October.
The Shop Hive, was struggling all season so I really wasn't terribly surprised when I discovered a tiny cluster of dead bees and a couple dozen more on the bottom screen. The bottom board was littered with dead mites from the last treatment. They never seemed to get much honey or pollen stored and going into fall this hive showed signs of wax moth as well so it had issues.
The real disappointment was the Big Hive, two deeps and two shallows, on my front porch. It was going crazy right up till mid-October when it seemed to split.
Checking the Big Hive I found only two separate clusters of dead bees a couple frames apart. There were three hatched-out queen cells. Bees usually cluster around the queen, had there been multiple queens and more than one split? There was plenty of food.
Did something happen during that first wind storm when my hive opened up and fell against the house? It got closed up almost immediately. I just don't understand. I had seen a few wiggly wax moth larve on the bottom board toward the end of summer. Was that an issue?
The Back Hive, a mid-October swarm that moved in, is currently my only active hive. The Back Hive was the Lakeside swarm, but they left literally just the day before mid-October moved in. I had confirmed there was no honey, no bees, zero, zip, zilch, nada. But why did the Lakeside bees leave?
When you see bees going in and out it could be just robbers so don't assume all is well. After I discovered my other losses I needed to do a quick inspection of the October swarm. They had moved in really quite late.
This hive is active anytime it warms to above 50. This particular hive gets direct sun by mid-morning and it continues most of the day.
I am happy that in addition to the bees buzzing in and out they appear to be working the frames. Just for safety though I added a small tray of sugar mixed with coconut oil, a small piece of pollen patty and a dab of honey. After our last cold snap I was a little nervous but bees continue to come and go.
Just the other day a bug crashed into me and fell to the ground. I noticed it was a small honey bee so I picked it up to right it and discovered pollen balls, not big but good color. Was the little bee a sign my queen is laying starting the spring build up?
Bees are in and out of the other boxes, probably after the honey that was left behind. Or are they're preparing to move a new swarm in?
This beekeeping is not for the faint of heart. There's a lot of wondering.