COOS BAY — For an evening of jazzed up originals, original version cover songs, and upbeat characters, join soulful saxophonist Victor Martin and singer-songwriter-guitarist Allison Scull at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24, at Flapper’s Wine & Whiskey Bar in Coos Bay. Cover is $5 or $3 to members.
Allison and Victor also will be performing 8-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at the Broken Anchor located at 325 Second St. SE, in old town Bandon.
Victor met Allison in Dunsmuir, Calif., when she was traveling as a solo troubadour, performing her own songs. According to Martin, “I began improvising on various songs at her shows and from there our sound developed pretty organically.” Their original song "Esperanza" was nominated in Top 10 by the International Association of Independent Recording Artists. They also were awarded a Community Achievement Award by Northern California's Siskiyou Arts Council for "demonstrating the spirit of creativity, heart and excellence in their work, while committing time and energy promoting the arts in their communities."
Allison's, known to sing a little in French, and has been compared vocally to young Mary Travers. Martin’s saxophone has been said to add color to their musical soundscapes.
“Allison and Victor’s sound blend elements of folk, jazz, blues, European and Latin music, all of which translates into a laid-back, tranquil vibe that tends to put people at ease,” according to Enjoy Magazine's entertainment reporter, Jim Dyar.
Splashing onto the coast, into wine country, and onto the festival circuit of Northern California, Oregon, and Washington; these two were featured performers during the 2015 Oregon Coast Music Festival, were selected at the “Music Pick” to be in the spring edition of Southern Oregon Magazine 2015, and again they were featured in the 2016 edition. And currently Allison and Victor play the second Tuesday of the month at Dancin Vineyards in Medford, Ore., voted the Best Winery in Oregon.
This duo has shared the stage with the Blind Boys of Alabama, blues legend John Hammond, Lazy Lester Acoustic Alchemy, Tuck and Patti, and most recently famed drummer Akira Tana, and Delbert Bump. Allison and Victor have released three CDs, "From the Back Burner," their “Live” CD and "Cool Like the Breeze." Currently they're working on their fourth CD.
For updates on these two artists, see www.allisonandvictor.com and facebook.com/AllisonAndVictor.