COOS BAY — The Adopt-An-Artwork exhibition presents a selection of works from the museum’s Permanent Collection. From July 13 through Oct. 5, 2019 Coos Art Museum will be featuring a very unusual art exhibition where each work in this exhibition is in need of framing or conservation.
Specializing in contemporary American printmakers and Northwest artists the Coos Art Museum's Permanent Collection has grown in part through donations. In some cases the museum has received works in need of conservation, framing or other maintenance. Friends of the museum and members of the community often choose to Adopt-An-Artwork, underwriting the cost of framing, restoring, or maintaining a particular work, which will then remain within the permanent collection.
These donations, gifts and bequests are a very significant element in the museum's efforts to ensure that its permanent collection will remain a community asset for many years into the future. The Adopt-An-Artwork program was started in 1995 and there have been 144 artworks adopted to date.
This exhibition gives museum visitors the rare opportunity to view some of the artworks currently up for adoption. The exhibition also gives the viewer an educational opportunity to learn about the framing and conservation of artworks.
The Adopt-An-Artwork Exhibition opens in conjunction with the Museum’s 26th Annual Maritime Art Exhibition and Let it Be: Randomness in Abstract Art an exhibition of paintings by Geralyn Inokuchi and Raku pottery by Rebecca Arthur.