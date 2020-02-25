{{featured_button_text}}
musician playing acoustic guitar
BANDON — Everyone is invited to the Acoustic Jam Sunday, March 1, at the Odd Fellows Hall located at the corner of Highway 42S and Ohio Avenue Southeast in Bandon. The jam will begin at 1 p.m. and continue till 4. All acoustic instruments are welcome and musicians can play a variety of old time, folk, bluegrass, Cajun, Celtic and Americana tunes for anyone to enjoy. Mics will be provided.

Coffee and refreshments will be available. Have questions? Call Jolly Hibbits at 541-982-4445.

