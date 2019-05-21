COOS BAY — The AARP Safe Driver Course offers people an important opportunity to learn how to drive more efficiently and safely. The course contains up-to-date information about changes that occur over time in ourselves, our vehicles, the roads, and the laws. The content of this course can help boost safety awareness, refresh and improve driving skills, minimize crash risk, increase confidence, prolong mobility, and maintain independence.
Completion of this 1 day, 6 hour driving refresher course can yield discounted auto insurance premiums for individuals 55 and older.
The course fee for AARP members is $15 or $20 for non-members, and is payable to AARP at the first class. Please bring your driver’s license and AARP card if you are a member.
Class will be held 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday June 20, at Southwestern's Hales Center for the Performing Arts, Empire Hall, Lakeview Room G. Register by calling Norma Clemons at 541-254-4100.