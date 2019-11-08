COOS BAY — AARP Smart DriverTEK is a new AARP Driver Safety educational program developed jointly with The Hartford. The program is experienced through face-to-face, 90-minute workshops provided by trained vehicle technology presenters. As a result of the program drivers: Become more up-to-date on available safety technologies in cars; Recognize how technologies might enhance driving safety and extend safe driving years; Improve their understanding of the benefits of vehicle safety technologies; and Learn how to properly use vehicle safety technologies.
Cars are becoming more technologically advanced every day and show no sign of slowing down. This means there’s more safety technology in today’s cars than ever before. However, many drivers, especially mature drivers, aren’t familiar with how to use the technology to keep them safe.
In 2016, The Hartford and the MIT AgeLab released research on “Vehicle Technology Preferences Among Mature Drivers" revealing that three-quarters of drivers aged 50 and older who plan to buy a new car in the next two years will actively seek out high-tech safety features.* In 2017 The Hartford and AARP Driver Safety found that 4 out of 10 people prefer to learn about these technologies in an in-person workshop by a trusted national organization or a local car dealer. These findings pointed to an opportunity for AARP and The Hartford to co-develop a robust in-person education program that helps drivers learn how to maximize the value of ever-evolving vehicle safety features.
The next class is scheduled for 1:15-2:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Coos Bay Public Library, Cedar Room, 525 Anderson Ave.
Registration is requested. Call 1-877-805-4115 or register online at www.aarp.org/findaworkshop10.
The AARP Smart DriverTEK workshop is also held online for free. This workshop is still 90-minutes long and has interactive modules that participants work through at their own pace. It can be found online at www.aarp.org/sdtekonline