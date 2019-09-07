COOS BAY — The AARP Smart Driver Course offers people an important opportunity to learn how to drive more efficiently and safely. The course contains up-to-date information about changes over time in ourselves, our vehicles, our roads and our laws. The content of this course can help boost safety awareness, refresh and improve driving skills, minimize crash risk, increase confidence, prolong mobility and maintain independence.
Completion of this one-day, six-hour driving refresher course can yield discounted auto insurance premiums for individuals 55 and older.
The course fee for AARP members is $15 or $20 for non-members, and is payable to AARP at the first class. Bring your driver’s license and AARP card if you are a member.
The course will be held from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Southwestern Oregon Community College, Newmark Center, 2110 Newmark Ave., Room 207, Coos Bay. To register, call Sharon Bessey, 541 269-0845.
The AARP SDTEK course is an interactive workshop to learn about the latest high-tech safety features in cars and what technology to look for when shopping for a car.
Cars are becoming more technologically advanced every day and show no sign of slowing down. This means there’s more safety technology in today’s cars than ever before. However, many drivers aren’t familiar with how to use the technology to keep them safe.
That’s why AARP Driver Safety has teamed up with The Hartford to develop Smart DriverTEK, a workshop to provide drivers with the necessary tools to navigate modern vehicle technology
It is a free hour and a half workshop and you will receive a handout you can take with you when shopping for a car.
The workshop will be held from 1:15-2:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Coos Bay Public Library in the Cedar Room, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. To register, call: 877-805-0458.