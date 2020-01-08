COOS BAY — A AARP driving course offers people an important opportunity to learn how to drive more efficiently and safely. The course contains up-to-date information about changes over time in people, their vehicles,the road and laws. The content of this course can help boost safety awareness, refresh and improve driving skills, minimize crash risk, increase confidence, prolong mobility and maintain independence.
Completion of this one-day, six-hour driving refresher course can yield discounted auto insurance premiums for individuals 55 and older.
The course fee for AARP members is $15 or $20 for non-members (in July, 2020 the fees change to $20 and $25) and is payable to AARP at the first class. Participants should being their driver's license and AARP card if they are a member.
The course will be held at Southwestern Oregon Community College's, Newmark Center located at 2110 Newmark Ave., Room 207, Coos Bay. The course will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the following dates: Tuesday, Jan. 14; Wednesday, Feb. 12; Thursday, March 12; Tuesday, April 14; Wednesday, May 13; Thursday, June 18; Wednesday, July 15; Wednesday, Aug. 12; Thursday, Sept. 10; Tuesday, Oct. 13; Wednesday, Nov. 18; and Tuesday, Dec. 15.
On Wednesday, May 13, this course will be offered from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Lakeside Senior Center. The center is located at 915 N Lake Road.
To register, call Sharon Bessey at 541 269-0845.