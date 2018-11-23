Try 3 months for $3
Photo by Curt Oicurto

COOS BAY — AARP offers drivers an opportunity to brush up on their driving skills through their Driver Safety Course. This class may help to reduce your insurance rates, so check with your agent. It will help bring you up to date on the new laws.

The next class will be held 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, at Southwestern Oregon Community College on the Coos Campus, Hales Center for the Performing Arts, Lakeview G. To register, call Sharon Bessey at 541-269-0845.

The course fee for AARP members is $15 or $20 for non-members, and is payable to AARP at the class. Cash or check.

