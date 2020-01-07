COOS BAY — AARP's SDTEK course is an interactive workshop where people can learn about the latest high-tech safety features in their cars and what technology to look for when shopping for a car.
Cars are becoming more technologically advanced every day and show no sign of slowing down. This means there’s more safety technology in today’s cars than ever before. However, many drivers aren’t familiar with how to use the technology to help keep them safe.
That’s why AARP Driver Safety has teamed up with The Hartford to develop Smart DriverTEK, a workshop to provide drivers with the necessary tools to navigate modern vehicle technology
It is a free hour and a half workshop and participants will receive a handout they can take with them when shopping for a car.
The course will be held at Southwestern Oregon Community College's Newmark Center, at 2110 Newmark Ave. in Room 207, Coos Bay.
The next course will be offered 1-2:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10. To register call 877-805-0458.