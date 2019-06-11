COOS BAY — Th AARP Safe Driver course offers people an important opportunity to learn how to drive more efficiently and safely. The course contains up-to-date information about changes over time in ourselves, our vehicles, our roads, and our laws. The content of this course can help boost safety awareness, refresh and improve driving skills, minimize crash risk, increase confidence, prolong mobility, and maintain independence.
Completion of this one-day, six-hour driving refresher course can yield discounted auto insurance premiums for individuals 55 and older.
The course fee for AARP members is $15 or $20 for non-members, and is payable to AARP at the first class. Please bring your driver’s license and AARP card if you are a member.
Thursday, June 20 — Southwestern's Hales Center for the Performing Arts, Lakeview G, 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To register, call Norma Clemons, 541-254-4100
Thursday, June 20 — Shorewood Retirement Apts., 1451 Spruce St., Florence. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To register, call Lane Community College, 541-997-8444.
Thursday, July 16 — Southwestern's Hales Center for the Performing Arts, Lakeview G, 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To register, call Norma Clemons, 541-254-4100
Thursday, July 18 — Shorewood Retirement Apts., 1451 Spruce St., Florence. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To register, call Lane Community College, 541-997-8444.