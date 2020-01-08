This was also one of my favorite stories because I was fully invested. I really wanted to do the training and to be able to share with readers a little about the experience.
Thinking back about the Tuesday night classes and the final mock disaster drill I took part in, I now have a better understanding of the potential chaos that will occur even with Certified Emergency Response Team trained individuals stepping forward to help.
It was clear at the mock disaster that mass casualties of any kind will take stress levels off the charts for a good number of folks. It's hard to remain calm when your fight or flight senses are at full attention. You should know about yourself by now how you will likely respond. Do you turn tail and run from danger, analyze a situation and take action, or do you become paralyzed with fear and freeze?
At one point in my training I started to take control of a scenario then pulled back. In a real situation I may likely be that person barking orders. I sure hope I never have to find out.
You have free articles remaining.
I encourage you to take the CERT course locally or online through FEMA. Learn what role you could potentially play for your family, your neighborhood, your community. Find out what it will take to be prepared.
Looking at the photo of our group standing in front of the Harding I wondered to myself why I was one of very few with the hardhat, light, backpack with supplies and dressed for weather. We were warned ahead of time it would be dark and cold and that fake blood stained clothing. Was I taking the drill too serious?
Oh and FYI I decorated my hard hat because there seemed to be a problem with CERT hard hats not finding their way back to the training area. If you want your own, I found out after I got the boring white one, Oregon Pacific Co. in North Bend has a variety of colors available, like pink. In fact that's a fun store, you should just check it out.