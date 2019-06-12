NORTH BEND — Little Theatre on the Bay presents Neil Simon’s classic comedy, "The Sunshine Boys," opening at 7 p.m. Friday, June 14th at the Liberty Theatre in North Bend.
For more than forty years, Al and Willie were the top-billed vaudeville duo “Lewis and Clark.” But that was a decade ago and now they aren’t even speaking. When CBS requests the pair for a retrospective of American comedy, they begrudgingly reunite one last time. They may have been called The Sunshine Boys in the past, but these days the inevitability and futility of old age follows them wherever they go. Featuring John Adamson and Peter Trott, this classic 1970’s Neil Simon's Broadway hit traverses the varying terrains of a lifelong relationship through this comedic and ultimately touching story.
Veteran producer and director, Nels Martin directs, with a cast featuring Sam Bonner, Anse Tauber, and Amanda McMahan. The Sunshine Boys will run two weekends. Friday and Saturday shows will begin at 7 p.m., Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. The final performance will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 23rd.
Tickets can be purchased in advance online at www.TheLibertyTheatre.org or at the box office one hour before curtain. The box office hours are 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays or call 541-756-4336 for assistance. The Liberty Theatre is located at 2100 Sherman Ave. in North Bend.