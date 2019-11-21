When an invite comes, I respond. Especially for something as cool as staying in Gold Beach at the Pacific Reef Hotel for the Light Show. The four and a half star rating is good to see too.
The 1957 property, Sand & Sea, was acquired by Gene Pranger in 2004 and since has undergone full renovations. The 6-acre property is now what he calls a "leisure product." Salt Lake City based Pranger, formerly of Corvallis, values the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest. He wanted to provide a retreat with the tranquility of the beach to folks from the valley, Portland area, and northern California. Inspired by some of his own travel, he wanted to provide some additional incentive to visit during the low season, thus the Light Show. It's family friendly entertainment on the 10 by 30 foot screen, typically popular musical soundtracks play and anyone can enjoy them. Limited access is offered through the Chowder House with a purchase. All of the 24 ocean view room guests can enjoy the nightly Light Show that runs 7-9 p.m.
On Sunday just after noon I met with Benita Courtright, the Guest Experience Director at Pacific Reef Hotel. She gave me the grand tour. The unit I would be staying in was front and center for one of the best views. of the ocean by day and the Light Show by night. I went to the Chowder House, right next door for a cranberry walnut salad. I don't do clam chowder but if I did I could have enjoyed a complimentary cup just for being a guest.
After lunch I was joined by my beauty school roommate, Marna Williams, Fresh Hair in Gold Beach. We strolled through a few stores then headed back down to the beach. We found the path back up to the room and eventually met up with our partners for dinner at Gold Beach Brewing. Let's just say we got right back for the Light Show.
The Light Show was what I would describe as a series of mini-medleys. The first one featured Christmas tunes. Marna and I sang along. Once it ended there was a 10 minute break and then the next series began. I kind of wondered to myself why it would take a break but then I realized it gave me time to take care of business. The lower units are complete with a kitchens. So in theory you could rent the upper and lower unit for a small get together. The entry for the upper and lower units are enclosed so double security.
I thought of my friends Kim and Linda as the pop classic Abba music began for the "Mamma Mia" medley. This could be such a fun evening for small young families.
If its not raining you could sit on the outdoor seating. If it is raining there is a community in the middle of the ocean view rooms on the upper floor.
Good times, for something just a little different, "Illuminate the Pacific," holiday Light Show that debuted in December of 2018.