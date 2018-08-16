COOS BAY — Since the Coos Bay Public Library’s "Thing Fling" a few weeks ago, the community has really started to take an interest in the new library of things.
Acquisitions librarian Christina Coffman holds a knife sharpener Friday, one of the most popular items on loan in the Coos Bay Public Library'…
The library of things is a part of the library that lends miscellaneous items out to the public. Things included in the library range from kitchen appliances, to bicycle tools.
“We’ve got an instant pot, we’ve got different kitchen appliances, and we’ve even got knitting kits for checking out. It’s just a large variety of different items,” Acquisitions Librarian Christina Coffman said.
Coos Bay Library staff noticed that larger cities were offering the public access to collections of various items and decided to adopt the ide locally.
“We were seeing it happen in larger areas around the country, and we thought it would a good thing to do for our community,” Coffman said.
The library of things opened officially last November, and folks have been checking items out since. However, since the library held its Thing Fling in July, the library of things has seen a lot more traffic.
“What we did was put all of our things on display. We had volunteers and staff on hand to show the public how the things work,” Coffman said.
At the Thing Fling, library staff made cobbler in the instant pot, homemade ice cream from the ice cream maker, waffles from the waffle iron, and tatter tots made in the library’s air fryer. Many other things available for checkout were on display including a home theater projector, and a Super Nintendo.
“A lot of the things are items that you might not necessarily want to purchase yourself, but may have a onetime use for it. Or if you want to try out a hobby. We have our knitting kit so people can try out knitting but not actually commit to buys into knitting,” Coffman said.
There are some lending guidelines involved with checking out things from the library. Borrowers must be at least 18 years-old, and possess a valid Government Issue ID and Coastline Library card. Only three things can be checked out at a time. Each thing can be checked out for one week, and may be renewed for twice if the item hasn’t been requested by someone else. Overdue fines are a dollar a day, or a maximum of $10. A lending agreement must be signed before things can be checked out.
“Generally speaking, people take pretty good care of the things they check out. They come back in the same condition as they’re checked out,” Coffman said.
The library often provides reference material alongside the things they check out. For example some of the cooking utensils are accompanied by cook books that specifically use the checked out item.
A Library of Things on loan at the library is growing and includes items such as a sewing kit and a paper shredder.
In the past few months approximately ten new things have been added to the library. Growth is a challenge for the library as there is a limited amount of space for new things.
According to Coffman the most popular things the library checks out is the instant pot and the knife sharpener.