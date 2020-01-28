NORTH BEND — Dr. Ruth L. Miller will present free Saturday seminars on Transformational Consciousness. She will help you with questions like What is it? and How do we achieve it?
Join Dr. Miller, futurist and metaphysician, as she explores the relationship between mind, matter, and culture and helps us understand how we are changing the world around us.
Evergreen Court 451 O'Connell St., North Bend
The first Saturday Seminars will be held 2-4 p.m. Feb. 1 through May 2, 2020.