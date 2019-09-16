{{featured_button_text}}

It's called Dump Chicken, and it's genius. Here's why: You dump chicken pieces and your choice of sauce ingredients into a 1-gallon freezer bag, seal it and stick it in the freezer. When you're ready to eat it, thaw it overnight in the refrigerator; dump it into a pan (or slow cooker); and bake it. That's it!

The following recipes can be made with any four to eight pieces of chicken --bone in or boneless, skin on or skinless, even whole. Experiment to see what you prefer. Simply mix the sauce ingredients; toss the mixture into a Ziploc freezer bag along with the chicken; seal; and freeze.

Note: If you are adding a lot more or a lot less chicken, you may need to adjust the recipes accordingly.

To cook the chicken, thaw the bag overnight in the refrigerator. Pour the contents into a 9-by-12-inch pan, and bake at 350 degrees F until the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees F. Or prepare these meals in a slow cooker set on low for 4 to 6 hours. In the oven, chicken breasts take 25 to 45 minutes, depending on their thickness. Dark meat may take a bit longer.

BASIC BBQ CHICKEN

1/2 cup ketchup

1/4 cup water

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

3 tablespoons dry onion soup mix

CARIBBEAN CHICKEN

1 (8-ounce) can pineapple chunks with juice

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/3 cup orange juice

1/2 cup raisins

LEMON GARLIC CHICKEN

3 cloves garlic, minced

4 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh chopped parsley

3 tablespoons lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

RUSSIAN CHICKEN

2/3 cup apricot preserves

16 ounces Russian salad dressing

2 packages dry onion soup mix

STICKY CHICKEN

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 tablespoon soy sauce

3 tablespoons peanut butter (smooth or chunky)

3 tablespoons ketchup

CANTONESE CHICKEN

1/2 cup ketchup

1/4 cup honey

1/4 cup soy sauce

2 tablespoons lemon juice

TERIYAKI CHICKEN

1 clove garlic, minced

1/3 cup soy sauce

2 tablespoons rice wine

1 1/2 tablespoons cider vinegar

1 1/2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 1/2 tablespoons ginger, minced (optional)

SPICED CITRUS CHICKEN

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons orange juice

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons chili powder

2 tablespoons paprika

1 teaspoon cayenne, or to taste

1/2 teaspoon black ground pepper

1/2 teaspoon seasoning salt

SPICY SWEET GLAZED CHICKEN

2 teaspoons garlic, minced

2/3 cup apricot preserves

1/3 cup soy sauce

1/3 cup ketchup

1 teaspoon Tabasco, or to taste

GARLIC DIJON CHICKEN

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

4 tablespoons Dijon-style mustard

2 tablespoons lime juice (or lemon juice)

HONEY SESAME CHICKEN

1/2 cup chicken broth or water

3 tablespoons sesame seeds

3 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 cloves garlic, minced

PEPPER LIME CHICKEN

1/2 teaspoon lime zest

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup lime juice

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 teaspoon dried basil

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

You can find dozens of ideas and recipes for your own spice blends, dressings and mixes in my free handy booklet "Make Your Own Mixes." A copy of this booklet is available when you subscribe to the free newsletter at www.everydaycheapskate.com.

Mary invites questions, comments and tips at EverydayCheapskate.com, "Ask Mary a Question." This column will answer questions of general interest, but letters cannot be answered individually. Mary Hunt is the founder of Debt-Proof Living, a personal finance member website and the author of the book Debt-Proof Living, Revell 2014. To find out more about Mary visit the Creators Syndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

