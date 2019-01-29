There was a time when I felt compelled to rise early on a Saturday morning and bake cinnamon rolls -- my family's weekend (and Christmas morning) breakfast item of choice.
It's a true labor of love because it takes hours for sweet bread dough to rise multiple times. And let's just say that over the years, some attempts have been more successful than others.
Those days are gone. I'm done with that routine, not because I don't love my family.
Now I sleep in until exactly 43 minutes before I want everyone to wake up to the smell of fresh, hot, decadent, perfect-every-time cinnamon rolls.
I may regret letting the cat out of the bag on this because they still think I'm a world-class cinnamon roll baker. But for right now, I'm excited to show and tell the most outrageously awesome food hack I've ever discovered.
You're going to doubt me as we get started here, but you shouldn't. Trust me on this. Magnificent Cinnamon Rolls take just 43 minutes from start to glorious finish.
OK, here we go:
You'll need a 9-by-13-inch baking dish, two cans of Pillsbury Grands! Cinnamon Rolls, light brown sugar and heavy whipping cream. That's it.
Open both cans of refrigerated dough. You'll find five rolls and a little tub of icing in each. Set the icing aside for later, and then arrange the rolls in the baking dish -- four down the middle and three on each side (yields 10 total).
All of those open spaces will fill up, so do not be concerned about this arrangement.
In a 2-cup or larger measuring cup, combine 1 cup light brown sugar and 1 cup heavy whipping cream.
Mix well until the sugar and cream are fully incorporated and look like melted ice cream. You'll be tempted to take a sip, but do not give in. You need every drop for these amazing cinnamon rolls.
Pour this thick liquid over the rolls -- every last drop of it.
The rolls will appear to be swimming in liquid, and you will be certain this cannot possibly be right. Do not fret. This is right. And for the record, up to this point, you have spent five minutes prepping this recipe.
Place the baking dish into the oven. Set a timer for 36 minutes. Note: Five plus 36 minutes equals 41 minutes.
Once the timer goes off, make sure the rolls are golden-brown. They may look slightly underbaked, and this is right. However, not every oven is the same, so use your good judgment. Just be careful not to overbake! I have determined that 36 minutes at 350 degrees is the perfect amount of time.
While baking, remove all evidence (those cans of cinnamon dough, for starters) by pushing it way to the bottom of the trashcan. I am not suggesting that you lie -- not at all! I do suggest that you simply clean up to avoid any hint of negativity or chiding.
Remove the rolls from the oven, and allow them to cool only as long as it takes to open those little tubs of icing.
Spread the icing over the hot cinnamon rolls, and there you have the last two minutes, to make it 43 minutes start to finish.
Greet your family members, as they will be wandering into the kitchen to find out what smells so amazing.
Serve hot, and enjoy!