DEAR ABBY: My mother-in-law is contemplating a move to the small Southern town my husband and I have called home for more than 10 years. She's a vibrant, well-to-do Southern lady with many friends and family in the big city where she has lived her entire life. The problem is, I really don't want her to live near us. We have five children whom she constantly tries to tell me how to raise, and I'm not sure she even likes the children.