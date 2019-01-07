To everyone that reads the Cuisine section here at The World, whether it be in the paper or online, I’d just like to take a minute to let you know how much I appreciate you.
Thank you.
It means a lot that you spend a few minutes with me every Tuesday. And for those of you who have been reading this section for the 13 years I’ve been doing this, whew, it’s been quite a trip.
2018 was quite a year. Sports editor John Gunther and I visited 45 restaurants. We did four weeks of wrap ups (two in January for 2017, and two to finish off the year in December 2018), John wrote a column the week I was visiting with my parents and I covered the Food Truck Off at The Mill.
That's a full schedule and two very full stomachs.
At the beginning of 2018, digital editor Joel Wear and I set into motion a plan to try to gain more readership for Cuisine stories online. The plan was picking up steam and story readership was way up until a corporate-wide restructuring of our website made this section nearly impossible to find without a road map.
For a while, I didn’t even know where it was.
Now it’s back and just four easy clicks away. Once on the theworldlink.com main page, click the menu bar top left, then News, then Cuisine and voila, there we are. While it’s not on the main page like it used to be, we are hoping that this new easy-to-reach location will help recapture the readership we were building.
Thank you for your patience and continued readership.
Now, back to 2018.
Over the last two weeks, John and I have given you our Top 10 lists for the year. This week, I give you what you, the readers, read the most online in 2018. And, if you want to read any of the Top 10 stories, just follow the instructions above, and Joel has compiled all 10 stories in one file for you.
What we have found out is that social media helps drive these online stories around the community. The restaurants we write about share the stories and links on their Facebook pages, and then their readers share them, and soon folks from all over are reading the stories.
John and I walked up to a golf course last year and one of the guys greeting golfers asked John right away if we were going to do an article on the restaurant there at the course. John says he gets more feedback about our Cuisine stories than he does on his sports stories (I guess that proves sports folks like to eat too).
While some of these restaurants made one of our individual Top-10 lists, or both, they included some really good meals.
If you like an old-fashioned grinder sandwich, the Garbage Grinder at Luigi’s in Empire is hard to beat and Luigi’s readers made this the No. 1 read Cuisine story of 2018.
The Wildflour Café, a new restaurant in North Bend with a successful catering business, was second followed by the story on the re-opening of King Neptune’s Drive-In in Winchester Bay. Stories about Kim’s Oriental Market in downtown Coos Bay and Friends Café in Eastside rounded out the top 5.
The second five starts with The Boat, which relocated to U.S. Highway 101 near the Railroad Museum from Winchester Bay. The next four includes The Railroad Café in Myrtle Point, the Clubhouse at the Coos Golf Club, Tin Thistle, the oasis for vegan dining in North Bend and La Herradura (we did stories on their restaurants in Winchester Bay and next to Pony Village Mall).
John and I are ready to kick off 2019 and the list of restaurants we are still hoping to hit is starting to dwindle. If you have any suggestions for us, please send me an email at: ron.jackimowicz@theworldlink.com
Happy Dining in 2019.