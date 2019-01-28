COQUILLE — I haven't been to the Coquille Broiler for several years. Wait, I did go there for beers a few years back with clients of Autumn's.
OK, it's been several years since I was there for a meal.
At least I have an excuse, I live 45 minutes away.
Sports editor John Gunther, on the other hand has no excuse, since he can jog there from his house. Then jog home to burn off some of those calories.
The Broiler has been on our list for some time. And if I'm counting correctly, after the Broiler, I think we only have two or three places left in Coquille that we haven't hit.
I was kind of in a sandwich mood, so when John asked where we wanted to go in Coquille, I said the Broiler.
We were on the same wavelength. We even were going to order the same thing. Which we try not to do, so you, as readers, will get to see and hear about a couple of dishes at each of our stops.
It was my choice first this time, so I selected the crispy chicken Malibu burger with fries.
One thing you have to know about me and dining out, if you have specials, or a specials board, you can be pretty certain that I'm going to give it a good look.
I'm always looking for a bargain. And I think I found a good one at the Broiler. On their napkin dispensers on the tables, there is a sign that says "$7 menu all day." There are eight specials on there, everything from a chicken Caesar salad, to a shrimp basket and a Coney dog with fries.
Also included on that list was my crispy chicken Malibu burger. This sandwich has a lot of my favorite sandwich items in one spot. Usually, instead of a burger, I will go for a crispy chicken sandwich. Then, if you add ham or bacon to just about anything, that is a good thing for me. Then this had all the burger trimmings: tomato, onion, lettuce, pickle and mayo. And they stack this one high.
Split the plate with an order of crispy french fries, and this is a really good meal for $7.
The chicken was done very well — not like that piece of chicken jerky I got recently at one of our fast food stops — and with a tight hold on the top of the bun, everything stayed pretty much in place.
John saw how tall the sandwich was, and automatically started peeling napkins out of the holder for me. It was a definite two-napkin sandwich, but not as messy as either of us figured it was going to be.
This was going to be John's order if I hadn't selected it. I told him most of the way through the meal that he should come back and to go ahead and order this sandwich, that he would enjoy it as much as I was.
So after John got bumped off the crispy chicken sandwich he switched over to the Honey Bourbon Burger. Then he asked our server what most people liked.
Without hesitating, she said the British Beef & Cheddar.
So he switched again and ordered that. It's sliced prime rib on grilled sourdough bread with cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato and mayo.
"I'm not usually a beef sandwich type of guy," John said. "But it was a good sandwich."
And as you can see from the photo, they don't skimp, that is a good stack of meat in that sandwich. And John likes a sandwich maker that knows one slice of tomato is not enough for a sandwich. The British Beef & Cheddar had plenty of tomato.
As a starter, I ordered something called "Munchers." The description intrigued me. It is chopped potato (like a tot), with cheddar cheese and jalapeno that is breaded and deep fried.
There's just enough pop from the jalapenos, that this makes a tasty starter along with the ranch dressing and fry sauce they bring out with them.
If you haven't been to Coquille in a while, the Coquille Broiler is a landmark in town, sitting right at the corner of Central and state Highway 42.