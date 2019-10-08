{{featured_button_text}}

NORTH BEND — The Avenue Restaurant, Bakery & Lounge will celebrate its grand opening from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, with select $1 tacos, including carne asada (beef), al pastor (pork), chicken, vegetarian options. 

All other menu and select bakery items will be available at regular price. This is a family-friendly event, and no alcohol will be served at The Avenue located at 635 Virginia Ave. in North Bend.

For information, call 541-297-9568.

