NORTH BEND — The Avenue Restaurant, Bakery & Lounge will celebrate its grand opening from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, with select $1 tacos, including carne asada (beef), al pastor (pork), chicken, vegetarian options.
All other menu and select bakery items will be available at regular price. This is a family-friendly event, and no alcohol will be served at The Avenue located at 635 Virginia Ave. in North Bend.
For information, call 541-297-9568.