NORTH BEND — Team For Family and Friends Relay For Life will hold a rummage sale and "cancer fears the taco" fundraiser event.
The rummage sale will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church Parish Center, 2250 16th St. in North Bend.
During the sale, the public is also invited to enjoy a fresh taco salad bowl for $4 or a taco plate that includes two tacos, beans and Spanish rice and a drink for $7. Tacos also can be purchased separately for $2.50 each. Dine-in or take-out 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Proceeds to benefit American Cancer Society.