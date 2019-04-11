{{featured_button_text}}
Mexican food Taco on a white background
GettyImages

NORTH BEND — Team For Family and Friends Relay For Life will hold a rummage sale and "cancer fears the taco" fundraiser event.

The rummage sale will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church Parish Center, 2250 16th St. in North Bend.

During the sale, the public is also invited to enjoy a fresh taco salad bowl for $4 or a taco plate that includes two tacos, beans and Spanish rice and a drink for $7. Tacos also can be purchased separately for $2.50 each. Dine-in or take-out 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Proceeds to benefit American Cancer Society.

 

Get tips on free stuff and fun ideas delivered weekly to your inbox

 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0