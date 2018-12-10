REEDSPORT — If I have a Kryptonite, it's nachos.
Always has been. As a matter of fact, they are probably the main reason I'm doing a keto-based diet now.
Sol de Mexico has become a fixture at 1790 Winchester Ave. (U.S. Highway 101) the top of the hill in Reedsport.
If left to my own devices, I would go through a Costco-sized bag of tortilla strips, a bag of shredded cheese and part of a bottle of salsa every week.
And I often did. That's a lot of carbs.
So this was my first direct contact with nachos in several months. (Okay, there was that keto nacho recipe made with pork rinds instead of chips, but trust me, don't waste your cheese and salsa ... it was not good).
So when I heard someone at the table behind me order the super nachos at Sol de Mexico, my mind completely shut down. No need to look at the menu any further. I needed a nachos fix.
Usually, the super nachos is an appetizer to be shared with everyone at the table, but last week, it became my main dish.
Tortilla chips, refried beans, ground beef and melty cheese. There were enough toppings on most of the chips that I had to use a fork to eat them. Add in a dollop of sour cream and guacamole and I was in heaven.
They do have several versions of the taco salad (which could be more diet friendly if I didn't eat the shell), including a grilled chicken salad that comes without a shell.
Sports editor John Gunther and I have been spending a number of weeks concentrating on restaurants in the area between Lakeside and Reedsport. It was an area that until recently we hadn't really been to very often. It also gets us into Reedsport to help with what we do for the Umpqua Post.
While John was perusing the menu, he found the chalupa and asked me what it was.
The chalupa combo at Sol de Mexico in Reedsport. As you can see, a traditional chalupa looks a lot different than when you get it at a fast fo…
I told him it was a lot different than what you get when you order fast food.
So we Googled it, and he could see it was much more like a variation on a tostada or a taco salad than a large taco.
John ordered his with the shredded beef.
He tried to see if the shell would fold, but that crispy shell was having none of it, and it ended up being more like two tostadas that John split the toppings between.
Despite being more than half full for an early lunch hour, the service was quick and efficient with our server seemingly effortlessly hopping between taking orders and delivering food.
I remember Sol de Mexico when it used to be tucked alongside the 76 gas station further down the highway. Now it sits near the top of the hill before you go down toward the shopping centers. The restaurant, which is located at 1790 Winchester Ave. (U.S. Highway 101) has plenty of longevity and has been owned by the same family since before it moved.