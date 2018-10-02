COOS BAY — Rarely do I see sports editor John Gunther have such a hard time deciding what to order when we go out to lunch.
But, that was the case Monday when we went to SharkBites Cafe in downtown. It's easy to understand. They have such a varied menu, and everything sounds good.
The one thing he knew was that he wasn't in a burger mood (as you'll see later, that turned out good for me).
Finally, after he had it narrowed down to about six different choices he just asked our server, Sage, what the best sellers were.
He told John, "That's easy, it's the Southwestern Slaw Tacos. I have groups of six that will come in and have six orders."
The Southwestern Slaw Tacos at SharkBites in Coos Bay are their best-selling item on the menu.
John decided that was a solid recommendation and ordered the slaw tacos. John's a big coleslaw guy anyway, so it made sense.
The Southwestern slaw tacos are beer battered cod, jack cheese, sweet coleslaw, red onions, avocado and cilantro lime creme sauce.
I, on the other hand, quickly had a Plan A, and a Plan B (just in case John had decided he wanted a burger). When he didn't, my choice was easy, the Spicy Chipotle Burger. This is Autumn's favorite and I've had it a few times when I don't get tacos.
The Spicy Chipotle Burger at SharkBites in Coos Bay. This is one of my favorite burgers in the area.
The spicy chipotle burger is 1/3-pound Painted Hills beef, two thick slices of bacon, pepper jack cheese, sauteed onions and chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato and pickles.
Painted Hills touts that their beef has no added hormones and is never given antibiotics. It's grass fed and grain finished.
And it does make a difference that I think you'll be able to taste. I know that every time I've had one, I think it makes a big difference. Add in the melty cheese, the grilled onions and the bacon and I'm in burger heaven. The spicy chipotle mayo is just a wonderful added bonus.
It didn't take John long to know he had made the right choice as well. But first, he had to figure out how to get those tortilla shells stuffed with fish and coleslaw into the air.
"I've got it picked up," he said after a few attempts. "That's a good sign."
One bite in, he said "That's good fish."
He'd later say that besides the really good fish, that he really liked the sweet coleslaw and how those two tastes worked together.
My burger was everything I remembered it to be. The burger was wonderful, it was plenty spicy, and I always like grilled onions better than raw onions.
SharkBites is one of those places where you can find something for just about everyone in your group. There are plenty of seafood choices, which you'd expect, but there are also burgers, sandwiches and baskets. There is even a decent selection of vegetarian options.
And if you have a group there, try the onion rings appetizer. Love their onion rings with the dipping sauces.