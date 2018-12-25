Sports editor John Gunther and I visited 45 restaurants this year, and we thought it might be good holiday fodder to share with you what our top meals of the year were.
You might think it would be easy to make a top-10 list with that many choices, but as we found out, there were a lot of places battling for the final few spots on the list.
Now, I think I know what the NCAA basketball tournament committee feels like when they are trying to narrow down the field to 68 teams in March. Somebody is so close, but gets left out.
There are some places I've been to dozens of times, and I consider some of them among my favorite restaurants, but even some of them didn't make my top 10 this year.
John and I decided to make up our top-10 lists, and then visit any one of those restaurants on the list for the week we are doing our story. Because of a time crunch this week, I chose the restaurant on my list that is closest to our downtown office, SharkBites.
SharkBites is one of my favorite restaurants in town, because they have at least three items that I could order every time I go in. And when we went last week for this story, I can now add a fourth, the fish and chips.
John tried The Beast off the brunch menu (served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.). John said it was an unusual combination that worked very well. He did warn that if you get your fried egg over medium to watch out for the first bite, it could be a little messy.
When we went in October, I had the Spicy Chipotle Burger, which is probably my favorite thing on the menu ... right up there with any of the blackened fish tacos.
As good as SharkBites consistently is, it did not quite make it to the pinnacle of my list this year. That spot goes to the Trails End at Bandon Trails Golf Course.
I'm not sure if I would have even ordered the brown rice bowl there if it hadn't come highly recommended by someone on staff.
As it turns out, it was my favorite meal of the year. And because it is on the lunch menu at Trails End, it was just $10.
OK, a brown rice bowl doesn't sound all that exciting just by the name, but what they've done is create a treasure trove of flavors in one bowl. The brown rices is mixed with pulled pork and comes in a sauce that gives it a little bit of spice. On top is sliced avocado and a pickled English cucumber.
When it first came out of the kitchen, I never thought I'd be able to finish the meal, but was not surprised when I hit the bottom of the bowl.
And if you're looking for a quiet place to have a nice meal, I'd highly suggest Trails End. Another great thing, you don't have to be a golfer to enjoy the best the Bandon Dunes Golf Resort has to offer.
We also had another meal at the resort earlier in the year (July), which also made my list. The meatloaf at the Tufted Puffin Lounge inside the main lodge at the resort is out of this world.
I'm a big comfort food guy, so I've had my share of meatloaf. This was the best I've had. And for $12 for lunch, I figure you can hardly beat that.
That's two lunches at a world-class resort for under $25 total.
The rest of my list is spread out over three counties. Among them are The Spoon in Langlois (Curry County) where I had the Langlois Dip; Harbor Light in Reedsport (Douglas County) where I had a fabulous elk burger; and the Railroad Cafe (about as far east in Coos County as you can get), where I had the Hangover Omelet.
They describe the Langlois Dip as a large chicken-fried steak with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and mayo on a pub roll. It also comes with a side of homemade sausage gravy to dip it in. Unusual and tasty.
Harbor Light has become one of my new favorites, and if you have room after your meal, try the marionberry cheesecake ... it is to die for.
Rounding out my top meals this year were trips to Tin Thistle in North Bend, your answer for all meals vegan; the Club House at Coos Golf Club south of town; La Herradura in Winchester Bay (I like both their locations, but my arroz camarones was the better of the two); and Luigi's in Empire. There's just something about having one of those old time grinders that makes you nostalgic.
It was a great year in Cuisine. John and I tried a lot of good food, and we hope that you enjoy our recollections of the past year.
Thank you for reading Cuisine, and we hope to keep you entertained again in 2019.