COQUILLE — There were two signs that should have tipped me off about the size of the meal I was thinking about when ordering the combination calzone at Rolling Pin on Monday.
The first, was the actual menu board in the restaurant. Right next to the word 'calzone' and the price ($13.50) were the words: Serves 2-3.
Didn't register.
Then sports editor John Gunther asked me what I was thinking about ordering.
I told him the calzone and he asked, "Do you you want to share one?"
"Nah, if there's any left I'll just take it home."
Still didn't register.
Didn't even think about it for the next 10 minutes.
When our server brought out my meal on a large 16-inch pizza pan, the first thing I said was, "You might as well bring me a to-go box now."
A look at the filling of the combination calzone, which comes with sausage, beef, fresh musrooms, olives, green bell peppers and onions.
So, imagine if you will, a large pizza folded over on itself with sausage, beef, cheese, fresh mushrooms, olives, green peppers and onions inside.
I did the photos so you could see how huge the calzone was, let John take pictures of his sandwich, then immediately put half of my calzone in the to-go box our server had brought to the table.
While inspecting all the goodies, I decided there was no way I was going to get through even half of that calzone, and put half of that half in the to-go box so I wouldn't be tempted, eat too much and then need a nap when I should be writing.
By their nature, calzones are filling, but I'd never seen one that was bigger than the carry-on luggage I took to Ireland.
A little about Rolling Pin: This is a place where you can get a little bit of everything. They have pizzas, of course, but there are also sub sandwiches, burgers, salads, wraps and specialty sandwiches. Then they also have ice cream and smoothies, just in case you're looking for something cool this summer.
Rolling pins inside Rolling Pin Pizzeria and Cafe at 29 W. First St. in Coquille.
Inside, the restaurant is also a giant namesake rolling pin. It's a monster that's about three feet wide with a 6-inch barrel along with several other rolling pins of different sizes and materials.
John ordered off the sandwich menu. The half sub (6 inches) comes with your choice of housemade bread: potato, wheat, white, onion or French; choice of three cheeses and three of 11 meats and a whole list of condiments.
Sports editor John Gunther made his own specialty sandwich, which consisted of salami, pepperoni, linguica and provolone cheese on housemade bread.
He went Italian, ordering the pepperoni, salami and linguica with provolone cheese on wheat bread. He got it with cucumbers, pickles, onions, lettuce and tomato.
"I can't even imagine ordering a 12-inch sandwich," he said.
He said the bread was so soft and that the stack of meat on the sandwich was more than generous.
"When I leave here, I'm going to be stuffed," he said.
I was too. And now I have dinner, and maybe lunch for tomorrow.