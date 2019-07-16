BANDON -- Some of the things you can find if you look in all the little nooks and crannies of Old Town Bandon are a pleasant surprise.
Bandon Western World editor Amy Moss Strong has been helping us out in the newsroom at The World the last month, so with sports editor John Gunther on vacation this week, I asked Amy if she'd like to volunteer to take his place at lunch.
I picked a place that would be easy for her to get back to her office after we went to lunch, so I selected The Rolling Pin Bake & Brew in Old Town.
I had never been there, and I really didn't think there were too many places smaller than when we visited Shoestring Cafe last week.
I was wrong.
While there's not much in the way of seating inside, Rolling Pin has a nice little outside deck with a bench and chairs and three more tables. And as nice as the weather was on Monday, it was a glorious day to be outside.
Amy has obviously been there more than once. She introduced me to Kayleigh Martindale, who co-owns the bakery/restaurant/coffee shop along with her mother-in-law Sara Rupert.
Before we ordered, Amy and Kayleigh chatted about the Rolling Pin's upcoming move to a larger location. Kayleigh said they would be at the current 230 2nd Street location until after the Cranberry Festival in September, then would take a couple weeks to move into the new location (the former Shindler's Pharmacy building next to McKay's).
"This has been great, we just need more space," Kayleigh said.
She said that it would be nice to have seating that isn't so dependent on the weather. As well as being able to offer more selections for both the bakery and the restaurant.
The Rolling Pin serves breakfast and lunch, including homemade soups and chili, as well as having a bakery counter and has a full espresso bar featuring Long Bottom Air Roasted coffees.
Amy was deciding between one of their paninis or a wrap. While she was doing that, I started scouring the breakfast menu. Again, given the choice ...
I decided on The Rolling Pin Special, a loaded cheese biscuit toasted and topped with ham and cheddar, then covered with homemade sausage gravy.
Yep, everything my diet doesn't let me have on one plate.
Oh, and the carrot cake cupcake I got for later, also not on my diet.
Amy ordered the Southwest Veggie Wrap with pulled pork. The wrap came in a spinach tortilla with black beans, spinach, lettuce, cabbage, yellow peppers, corn, sunflower seeds and tortilla chips drizzled with a creamy cilantro dressing.
"A little bit of spice," Amy said. "I could use a little more, but this is good.
"I love all the veggies on it."
She also said the pulled pork worked well, and chicken is also an option, but the wrap would have been just as good without a meat add on. And all the wraps can be served as a salad for those who don't want the tortilla.
The Rolling Pin Special was very good. The biscuit was exceptional. You'd be surprise how many people can screw up sausage gravy. Not the case at Rolling Pin Bake & Brew, this had good sausage taste without being too salty or too plain (for those of you who like biscuits and gravy, you know what I'm talking about).
The Rolling Pin Bake & Brew is open Friday through Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.