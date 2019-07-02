COOS BAY — Restaurant O is to die for.
People meeting me in public have been asking me for the 18 months that Restaurant O has been open if I have been there.
I keep having to tell them that it has been difficult for me to get there because of their hours.
Restaurant O is located at 260 S. Broadway in Coos Bay and has street access from U.S. Highway 101 in both directions. The restaurant is open …
It's not that being open from 4 to 10 p.m. isn't enough hours, but sports editor John Gunther and I have been on a lunch time quest for the past two years. That and Restaurant O is closed on Mondays, and we do 95 percent of our meals on Mondays at lunch since this column comes out on Tuesdays. Nothing like waiting until the last minute.
So, you might say, our paths haven't conveniently crossed.
Well, John was on vacation last week, and I was stuck for an idea. Then my wife came to the rescue.
"Well, you've wanted to do Restaurant O for a long time, wanna go?"
Autumn is not new to this column, she and I did meals for years for Cuisine.
Since she hasn't been part of many of the articles the past few years, this one was a good one to take her to.
We made reservations for 7 p.m. on Saturday, and a nice table in the dining room was ready for us when we arrived.
OK, go back to the first line of the story.
The meal was wonderful from start to finish.
From the tomato focaccia bread with balsamic vinegar, right down to the strawberry cheesecake with sorbet for dessert.
Beautiful and delicious.
Masterchef Eoghain O'Neill is truly a food artist.
The meal started with the focaccia bread. Autumn said she could have made a meal out of that. Then came a palate cleanser before our appetizers arrived.
I wanted to try a little bit of everything, so we ordered the lumpia and the wild caught tempura prawns.
Now, I've had my share of lumpia in my day. It's a specialty in Filipino families. The small pork spring rolls made with minced carrots and onions are legendary in some areas.
To the mothers of the gentlemen I worked with back in the day, I'm sorry, it was good, it just doesn't compare.
How do you make something so simple, so good? The lumpia came with a sweet chili and lime dip.
And the tempura prawns. Wow. They come with a Trinidadian chilli and tamarind sauce. I could see going back and getting a couple of orders of this and a drink at the bar and call it a night.
For our main dishes, Autumn ordered the Pappardelle, which the menu calls Tuscan-based wide pasta strips with gorgonzola cheese and zucchini.
The dish comes with zucchini used at least three different ways. There is small diced zucchini in the sauce, larger rounds and then it comes topped with two battered zucchini strips and basil micro-greens.
Autumn said it was wonderful, but ended up taking half of it home, so we could try out a dessert.
I ordered one of the specials of the night, the grilled halibut over risotto. It comes with micro-greens, an edible flower and tomato coulis ringed around the risotto.
The risotto was done perfectly and the halibut just flaked apart at the touch of the fork.
I couldn't have asked for more.
But, I did.
Dessert of course.
We decided to share a strawberry cheesecake with strawberry and jasmine sorbet.
All you have to do to know how good the dessert was is to look at the photo.
It was almost too pretty to eat.
Almost.
You can rack up a nice bill at Restaurant O, just like any restaurant if you get appetizers, desserts and drinks. But if you want to just treat yourself to a beautiful meal, it doesn't have to be expensive. Autumn's pappardelle was just $15.95, and most of the pasta creations come in between $13 and $20.
And my halibut and risotto masterpiece was just $27.95.
So pick your price point and enjoy the artistry at Restaurant O.