LANGLOIS — Sports editor John Gunther has been trying to get me down here for the better part of six months.
Known as the Greasy Spoon for years, the restaurant is now just called "The Spoon," but it is an iconic spot in town.
Every time John made the suggestion, I told him that I was going to need a really good excuse to go all the way down to Langlois for lunch.
I have to admit, a mid-afternoon tee time at nearby Bandon Crossings was a pretty good excuse.
After eating at The Spoon, I now wish I hadn't put it off for so long.
If The Spoon had one of those truly signature dishes, I could see Guy Fieri showing up in his convertible red Camaro for a taping of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."
Sports editor John Gunther subbed in cheddar on The Ole Langlois Blue Burger at The Spoon in Langlois.
This place is just that unique. Run out of what was an old manufactured home, The Spoon sits all of one parking spot and a sidewalk off U.S. Highway 101. And yet, I couldn't wait to sit outside at one of the picnic tables as traffic rolled by in both directions.
The menu touts many locally sourced products, including: Valley Flora produce, Langlois Lockers pasture-raised sausage, Misty Meadows jams, Carnahan pasture-raised eggs and Oregon grass-fed Blacklock beef.
And if you don't think grass-fed beef makes a difference in the taste of a burger, wait until you try it.
The Spoon serves breakfast and lunch daily (7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday) and dinner three times a week on Tuesday (taco night), Thursday (pizza night) and Friday (burger night) starting at 5 p.m.
It took John all of one bite to exclaim, "Now, that's how you cook bacon."
He ordered The Ole Langlois Blue Burger, which is a 1/3-pound patty of grass-fed beef, melted blue cheese, two slices of bacon on a grilled pub bun and housemade garlic aioli. Instead of the blue cheese, he ordered it with cheddar.
They also have a burger called the Spoon Burger, which comes with a 2/3-pound patty, grilled onions, jalapenos, pepperjack cheese, two pieces of bacon and 1000 Island dressing. I know how big John's burger was, I can't imagine that burger with twice that much meat.
I scoured the menu, looking for that one dish that I just couldn't find anywhere else, and I found it in the Langlois Dip.
Think of it as a combination of your favorite burger and a fabulous chicken fried steak. They describe it as a large chicken fried steak with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and mayo on a pub roll. It also comes with a side of homemade sausage gravy to dip it in.
I kept trying to figure out how to dip the sandwich into the gravy, but if you take a hand off, it's so big you're likely to lose the pickles, or the onion. So, I did the next best thing. I spooned some of the gravy onto the top of the sandwich, then used the rest of it to dip my tater tots into.
The chicken fried steak was quite thick, yet so tender. I've been around my share of chicken fried steaks in my lifetime, and this was one of the best. And I had every intention of dipping the tots in the usual ketchup, but the gravy was so good that I decided to go that way instead.
Next time I won't need a tee time to visit for lunch.