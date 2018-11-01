COOS BAY — Make life easier on yourself and help Oregon Coast Culinary Institute's Culinary Team. The team will hold a Thanksgiving Bazaar where you can order Pumpkin and Apple pies up until Friday, Nov. 16. The pies will cost $14 each or get two for $25.
Other items you can order for holiday meals include: blue cheese dressing, $7 per pint; fresh cranberry sauce, $4 per cup; homemade turkey gravy, $8 per pint; half dozen soft rolls, $3; or a special turkey spice blend, $5. These items can be ordered through Monday, Nov. 19 by calling 541-888-7309, and orders will be available for pick-up 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21. Only advance orders will be guaranteed.
All proceeds will go to OCCI Culinary Team. Find out more about the program at www.occi.net.