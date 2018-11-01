Try 1 month for 99¢
2012 U.S. Culinary Olympics

Chef Randy Torres, center, will become executive director of the Oregon Coast Culinary Institute on Feb. 1. Above, Torres guides OCCI students during the 2012 Culinary Olympics in Erfurt, Germany.

 Contributed photo by Royce Dove

COOS BAY — Make life easier on yourself and help Oregon Coast Culinary Institute's Culinary Team. The team will hold a Thanksgiving Bazaar where you can order Pumpkin and Apple pies up until Friday, Nov. 16. The pies will cost $14 each or get two for $25.

Other items you can order for holiday meals include: blue cheese dressing, $7 per pint; fresh cranberry sauce, $4 per cup; homemade turkey gravy, $8 per pint; half dozen soft rolls, $3; or a special turkey spice blend, $5. These items can be ordered through Monday, Nov. 19 by calling 541-888-7309, and orders will be available for pick-up 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21. Only advance orders will be guaranteed.

All proceeds will go to OCCI Culinary Team. Find out more about the program at www.occi.net.


