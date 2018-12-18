COOS BAY — Southwestern Oregon Community College’s Oregon Coast Culinary Institute invites high school students to join their High School Student Culinary Camp.
The camp will run next summer from July 18 to 21, 2019. Students ages 16 and older are eligible to participate. Participants will have the opportunity to become immersed in the experience of OCCI. During the camp, they will work with an experienced chef instructor, make new friends, and explore favorite activities around Coos Bay like a beach picnic and a visit to local cheese factory Face Rock Creamery.
The cost of the student camp is $450; which includes housing and meals. Should the student choose OCCI for their education, the $450 will be deducted from the price of tuition.
Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis with limited space available. Contact Del Clark at 541-888-7195 or del.clark@socc.edu to obtain a registration form and obtain more information