REEDSPORT — How do they do it?
I know anytime you go into a restaurant and order something fried, you take the chance on it coming out greasy, or overcooked.
Yet somehow at Ocean Garden my No. 4 combination dinner (fried shrimp, pork fried rice, mar far chicken and almond chicken subgum chow mein), came out with the batter having a nice crunch and the shrimp and chicken inside being perfectly done.
As a teenager I spent the better part of a year at a Carl's Jr. restaurant in Southern California, and I know that even with a fryer with a timer, that getting things to come out just right was not the easiest thing in the world.
Sometimes you get distracted and someone's fish sandwich gets a little overdone.
Not at Ocean Garden.
The plate came out looking wonderful, and it was all good. On a side note, I really should have taken some of it home (that was a lot of food). I didn't, and I'm still stuffed as I write this two hours later.
Sports editor John Gunther was along as usual and the drive gives us plenty of time to chat.
This week, our conversation included the fact that someone found Oregon Ducks football tickets for last week's game against Portland State for $6 at one of the online ticket outlets. We figured that with San Jose State coming to Eugene this weekend, there might be a lot more tickets going for good prices.
If John was going to a football game though, it would probably be to Corvallis to see if the Beavers could mount their first winning streak in two years. But even that is unlikely on Prefontaine Run weekend.
John ordered the orange chicken off the Ocean Garden Lunch Menu. It comes with crab puffs and fried rice. They have a dozen choices for $8.50, and another dozen that are $8.75 lunch specials. Eleven of those 24 specials have the little "heat" symbol next to them for those of you who like spicier meals.
Just like with my meal, John's chicken was cooked perfectly, and covered with the flavorful Orange seasoning. And even though it was just the lunch special, not off the dinner menu, he, too, walked out full.
We both started our meals with the hot and sour soup. It's one of my favorites because it's not too hot or too sour.
This was John's first trip to Ocean Garden, but I've been a big far for a long time. Autumn and I began going there when they were at the smaller, cozy location at the corner of N. 19th and Highway 101 (where the Dollar General is currently being built).
Their current, much roomier location is at the corner of N. 21st St. and the highway, right across from the high school (turn left at the first stoplight if you are coming from Coos Bay).